V-Guard’s Kochouseph Chittilappilly invests in Verteil Technologies

Entrepreneur Kochouseph Chittilappilly of V-Guard Industries has invested in Kerala-based travel technology start-up Verteil Technologies as part of its Pre-Series A funding round.
Verteil, as a 2016-registered travel technology company, is registered with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in its formative years with backing from KSIDC. Founded by Jerrin Jos and Satheesh Satchit, the firm has succeeded in transforming the four-decade-old history of airline distribution space with state-of-the-art retailing platform by using NDC (new distribution capability) standards promulgated by IATA.
The amount of the Pre-Series A Round was undisclosed.
Verteil founder CEO Jerrin Jos said his company’s platform “unleashes” the retailing and merchandising capability of the airlines. “We are onboarding more and more airlines as we move ahead. Both airlines and travel companies understand that direct connect is the future of airline distribution. “We are seeing rapid adoption of our product across the globe despite Covid-19.”
Chittilappilly said Verteil has demonstrated excellence in building a world-class technology product. “Airline technology space has high entry barriers in terms of technology and domain expertise. Kerala has an abundance of entrepreneurs and skilled engineers,” he added. “We hope to see more such enterprises coming up in Kerala.”
Verteil has onboarded no less than 26 airlines from around the globe. This includes Emirates, Etihad, Lufthansa, British Airways and Singapore. The company, which operates from Kerala, has units in Tokyo and sales presence in the US, the UK, Middle East, China and Hong Kong.
IATA’s 2015 launch of NDC standards has enabled Verteil to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar industry by allowing the airlines to distribute its content directly to travel agencies through its state-of-the-art airline distribution and retailing platform.
Chittilappilly has registered a foundation to provide help in healthcare, education and social infrastructure.
