VA Tech Wabag, a leading pure-play water technology group, has secured an order worth about ₹800 crore towards reconstruction, expansion and operation of Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant with 200 million litres per day (mld) capacity at Pagla in Dhaka, Bangladesh for Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority.

The project is funded by multi-lateral funding agencies like World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project.

The scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the plant followed by operation and maintenance for 60 months.

This project has the potential to be expanded to 600 mld in the future, fuelled by city’s growing needs.

The plant will be based on the activated sludge treatment process where it uses green fuel (Biogas) generated during the wastewater treatment process producing green energy required for running the plant.

This process also meets the environmental norms and the production of renewable energy contributes to the cause of combating global climate change.

Arvind Dullu, Regional Business Head–South Asia said this project was won against international competition based on the company’s technological superiority and competitiveness.