Va Tech WABAG inks pact for 40 MLD recycle, reuse water project in Ghaziabad 

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ghaziabad Water Solutions Pvt Ltd has signed a concession agreement with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) to design, build, finance and operate a new 40 MLD recycle and re-use tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant along with associated infrastructure under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

WABAG will be the technical partner for the project and will execute the Design Build Operate (DBO) contract with SPV worth ₹594 crore, according to a statement.

The project scope is scheduled for two years construction period followed by a long-term operation and maintenance period of 15 years. This project would receive a grant during the construction period from GNN, which has raised money through India’s first municipal green bond.

Scope of work

The scope of work includes design, construction, supply, installation, testing, trial run and commissioning followed by operation & maintenance (O&M) for 15 years.

The plant will use membrane technology with ultra-filtration followed by Reverse Osmosis (RO) to further purify the treated sewage water to industrial usage quality. In addition, WABAG will also perform renovation and refurbishment of the upstream 56 MLD STP plant, followed by its O&M thereafter.

“Several States in India have reuse policies aiming at recycling 70 per cent of treated waste water by 2025 and 100 per cent of treated waste water by 2030. This order is another milestone for WABAG towards contributing to sustainable water solutions to industries in Ghaziabad through advanced technologies for reuse of water,” said S Varadarajan, Director and Chief Growth Officer of WABAG.

The plant once commissioned will be the largest TTRO plant under HAM in India.

The project is expected to have a positive impact on the environment in Ghaziabad area as industries in Sahibabad Industrial Estate, Ghaziabad will be mandated to use TTRO-treated water, instead of of using groundwater, which has been depleting fast.