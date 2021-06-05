Companies

Va Tech Wabag posts strong profit both in Q4 and full year of FY21

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 05, 2021

Va Tech Wabag, a leading player in water technology space, has reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared with a PAT of ₹30 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before exceptional items stood at ₹54 crore as against ₹45 crore, it said in a statement. Revenue from operations grew 27 per cent at ₹999 crore when compared with ₹785 crore, on the back of strong order book. For the full year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated PAT grew 21 per cent to ₹110 crore when compared with ₹91 crore in 2019-20. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,834 crore when compared with ₹2,557 crore in FY20.

In FY21, it reported a free cash flow generation of ₹96 crore on consolidated basis and ₹69 crore on standalone basis. Also, for the second consecutive year, the company reported positive operational cash flow generation – ₹136 crore on consolidated level and ₹105 crore on standalone level.

Published on June 05, 2021

