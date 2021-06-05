Va Tech Wabag posts strong profit both in Q4 and full year of FY21

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Va Tech Wabag, a leading player in water technology space, has reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared with a PAT of ₹30 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Profit before exceptional items stood at ₹54 crore as against ₹45 crore, it said in a statement. Revenue from operations grew 27 per cent at ₹999 crore when compared with ₹785 crore, on the back of strong order book. For the full year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated PAT grew 21 per cent to ₹110 crore when compared with ₹91 crore in 2019-20. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,834 crore when compared with ₹2,557 crore in FY20.
In FY21, it reported a free cash flow generation of ₹96 crore on consolidated basis and ₹69 crore on standalone basis. Also, for the second consecutive year, the company reported positive operational cash flow generation – ₹136 crore on consolidated level and ₹105 crore on standalone level.
