Va Tech Wabag secures $165-m water treatment order from Russia

Va Tech Wabag, a leading pure-play water technology player, has bagged an engineering and procurement (EP) order worth $165 million (about ₹1,230 crore) from Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC, (AGCC) in Russia.

This technology dominant breakthrough order in the CIS region marks Wabag largest order in the oil & gas sector, consolidating the company’s market position in the sector further, according to a statement.

“This order from a marquee customer in the oil & gas sector, re-affirms our technological superiority and execution excellence, built over the years. We are proud to have secured this contract amidst stiff international competition and we are confident that this project will be another landmark reference for Wabag,” said Pankaj Sachdeva, CEO – India Cluster, Wabag.

AGCC is a joint venture of SIBUR Holding Russia and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China. AGCC is set to become one of the world’s largest basic polymer production facilities.

Advanced technologies

The ₹2,835-crore Wabag will be the technology and system integrator for the integrated treatment facilities (waste-water treatment unit). Wabag will deploy advanced technologies to treat waste-water streams. The facility will have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain zero liquid discharge (ZLD) and the sludge will be de-watered and dried.

The facility will be designed to recycle & re-use the waste-water released from the petrochemical unit, substituting about 25 per cent of the raw water intake requirement. The deployment of ZLD and recycle & re-use makes the facility environmentally friendly and meets stringent environmental regulations, it added.

Wabag will perform the scope of design, engineering, procurement, supply and supervision of the facilities during erection and commissioning.

As of first week of June 2021, Va Tech had an order book worth more than ₹9,500 crore, of which one-fourth came from outside the country.