Value of Indian brands rises 6% to $228.2 billion: BrandZ

A clear purpose and innovation, seamless interaction as well as earning consumer trust are essential for brands that wish to play for the long term, according to Doreen Wang, Global Head of BrandZ, Kantar, a data research insights and consulting company.

Here to unveil the sixth edition of the ‘WPP and BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands’ report, Wang elaborated on the importance of offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services to stay ahead of the curve.

Unveiling the ‘BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands’ ranking, Preeti Reddy, CEO, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said the country continues to rise in global economic rankings, with this year’s results revealing a 6 per cent rise in brand value to $228.2 billion, “a moderate pace compared to the previous years, given India’s macroeconomic challenges.”

Wang spoke about the emergence of the Amazon brand.

“Take a look at what Amazon has been doing. The e-commerce giant has surpassed Apple and Google to reach the No 1 rank in the BrandZ Top 100 global brands. Amazon’s brand value this year has grown by 7 per cent, almost on a par with India Top 75 growth, at 6 per cent,” she told BusinessLine.