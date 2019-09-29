Companies

Value of Indian brands rises 6% to $228.2 billion: BrandZ

Amrita Nair-Ghaswalla Mumbai | Updated on September 29, 2019 Published on September 29, 2019

BL22_Brand_value

A clear purpose and innovation, seamless interaction as well as earning consumer trust are essential for brands that wish to play for the long term, according to Doreen Wang, Global Head of BrandZ, Kantar, a data research insights and consulting company.

Here to unveil the sixth edition of the ‘WPP and BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands’ report, Wang elaborated on the importance of offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services to stay ahead of the curve.

Unveiling the ‘BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands’ ranking, Preeti Reddy, CEO, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said the country continues to rise in global economic rankings, with this year’s results revealing a 6 per cent rise in brand value to $228.2 billion, “a moderate pace compared to the previous years, given India’s macroeconomic challenges.”

Wang spoke about the emergence of the Amazon brand.

“Take a look at what Amazon has been doing. The e-commerce giant has surpassed Apple and Google to reach the No 1 rank in the BrandZ Top 100 global brands. Amazon’s brand value this year has grown by 7 per cent, almost on a par with India Top 75 growth, at 6 per cent,” she told BusinessLine.

Published on September 29, 2019
Brands
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SIS India eyes ₹21,000-cr revenue in next five years