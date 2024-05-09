Venturi Partners, a consumer investment equity firm, has purchased a $27 million stake in K12 Techno from Navneet Learning LLP, subsidiary of Navneet Education Ltd.

Venturi Partners’ investment in K12 Techno is aimed to use technology in order to provide students access to in-class academic curriculum, teaching methodologies and experiential learning.

Investing out of its $180 million fund, Venturi will join existing shareholders, Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures and Navneet Learning LLP, to support the management team led by Jai Decosta, CEO of K12 Techno.

K12 Techno claims to have 3 lakh students enrolled across these 800 private educational institutions to which it provides full stack education-related services. K12 Techno Services reported a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 40 per cent over the past five years.

“This collaboration will propel us closer to our mission of shaping a brighter future through holistic learning experiences. Our commitment extends beyond academic excellence, aiming to cultivate empathetic and skilled individuals prepared to make a positive impact. Leveraging technology alongside bespoke learning methodologies crafted for the Indian landscape, we aim to scale our impact and elevate educational outcomes,” said Jai Decosta, CEO, K12.

This is one of the largest exits cum secondary deal in the edtech space

Venturi Partners currently invests in Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI. They mainly invest in education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods companies. The firm receives support from investors like Frederic De Mevius, Peugeot Invest, Ackermans & Van Haaren, and Quaestor.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

