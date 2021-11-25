Vedanta promoters raise Rs 6000 crore via share pledge

The holding companies of Vedanta have raised $800 million (about Rs 6,000 crore) by pledging the company's shares with Madison Pacific Trust and Standard Chartered Bank.

Accordingly, one of the promoters group company Twin Star Holdings, as a borrower, has entered into an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank and Madison Pacific Trust to raise $400 million (about Rs 3,000 crore), said the company in a statement on Thursday.

Vedanta Resources and Welter Trading had stood guarantor to the borrowing.

Similarly, Vedanta Netherland Investments BV has borrowed $150 million (Rs 1,125 crore) from the same lenders with the guarantee extended by Vedanta Resources and Vedanta UK Investments.

In a separate agreement, Vedanta Resources had raised $250 million (Rs 1,875 crore) from Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong and Madison Pacific Trust.

Following this fund raise, the promoters' companies are not allowed to raise funds by pledging shares unless certain conditions are fullfiled by Vedanta Resources and its subsidiaries as they have to retain 50 per cent directly or indirectly to retain control over the company. There are also restrictions on promoters group companies in disposing off their holdings, said the company in a statement to stock exchanges.

The promoters of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta are gearing up to acquire a substantial stake in its group company Hindustan Zinc as the government is planning to soon offload 26 per cent in the open market.

Incidentally, Twin Star Holdings and Vedanta Netherlands picked up 8.78 crore shares (2.36 per cent equity) and 5 crore shares (1.35 per cent equity) of Vedanta through bulk deals on Wednesday. Shares were acquired at Rs 349.70 each. As on September 2021, Twin Star Holdings held 43.60 per cent stake in Vedanta.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has decided to undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate options (including de-merger, spin-off, strategic partnerships) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure.

The company intends to separate its aluminium, steel, and oil and gas businesses, and list them on the exchange.

The board has constituted a committee of directors to recommend options and alternatives, said the company on Wednesday.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported that its net profit was up multi-fold to Rs 4,615 crore in September quarter against Rs 824 crore logged in same period last year due to sharp jump in metal prices. Net sales rose 44 per cent to Rs 30,048 crore in September.

The company has interest in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

Shares of Vedanta was trading at Rs 350.20, up 1.30 per cent at 11.10 am on Thursday.