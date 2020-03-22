Vedanta sets up Rs 100 crore fund to protect livelihood of vulnerable communities impacted by Covid-19

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Vedanta Ltd has set up a dedicated ₹100 crore fund as part of its endeavour to combat the widespread outbreak of deadly COVID-19.
The fund will cater to three specific areas – livelyhood of the daily wage worker, employees & contract workers, preventive health care and will provide timely help to communities in and around various plant locations of the company.
“ It is critical that corporate houses should assist the government in the fight against this deadly virus by contributing to the best of their ability so that the nation has adequate resources to take care of its citizens and provide both medical and financial assistance. This fund is a first step on Vedanta’s behalf and we will increase the corpus if the need arises,” said Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources Ltd.
" Further, we will also assist the communities at our various locations in case of loss of livelihood. I request every citizen in the country to stay safe and act responsibly and I am deeply concerned about our people but if we stay positive and take adequate precautions, we will emerge stronger," he added.
As part of other measures, Vedanta will not cut salaries or fire any staff, including temporary workers during this crisis period. It has also decided to provide special, one time insurance to cover Vedanta’s employees and their families against COVID-19
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has also committed Rs 100 crores to help in the fight against coronavirus.
