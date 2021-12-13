Companies

Vedanta withdraws cases against govt to settle retro tax dispute

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2021

Vedanta is in the process of reorganising its entire business   -  REUTERS

The Income Tax Department had sought ₹20,495 crore in taxes from Cairn India for failing to deduct tax on capital gains made by its British parent

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's mining group Vedanta has withdrawn cases in the Delhi High Court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a ₹20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute with the government.

Post slapping of a ₹10,247 crore tax demand on UK's Cairn Energy Plc for alleged capital gains made on a 2016 internal reorganisation of its India business, the Income Tax Department had sought ₹20,495 crore in taxes from Cairn India for failing to deduct tax on capital gains made by its British parent.

Cairn India subsequently merged with Vedanta Ltd.

In a statement, Vedanta said it has used a recently enacted law to settle the tax dispute.

As conditions for the same, it has withdrawn all legal challenges against the government and given an undertaking to forego all future rights pertaining to the tax demand.

Published on December 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Cairn India Ltd
Vedanta Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like