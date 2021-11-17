Velocity raises $20 mn from Valar Ventures, others

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Bengaluru-based fintech start-up Velocity has raised $20 million (about ₹150 crore) in the Series-A funding round led by the US-based venture capital firm Valar Ventures, doubling down its previous investment.
Launched in early 2020, Velocity offers revenue-based financing as an alternative to venture capital and traditional bank debt to e-commerce businesses and so far onboarded over 1,500 e-commerce businesses.
Other investors who participated in the current funding include Presight Capital, Utsav Somani's iSeed, Maninder Gulati's Oyo, Zac Prince's BlockFi and Philippe de Mota's Hedosophia.
Combined with the $10 million seed round announced earlier this year, this brings Velocity's total equity raised till date to $30 million. In addition, Velocity has also secured multiple debt lines with leading NBFCs to rapidly scale its revenue-based financing platform.
The fintech player has over ₹1,200 crore of fundable revenue connected to its platform and has already processed over 250 investments across 175 companies, it said in a statement, adding that it has plans to deploy over ₹1,000 crore to over 1,000 e-commerce businesses, Abhiroop Medhekar, Co-founder and chief executive of Velocity, said.
The direct-to-consumer segment is expected to grow at an annual rate of 25 per cent from $44.6 billion in FY21 to $100 billion by FY25, he said quoting market data.
Increased internet penetration, widespread use of digital payments, and the pandemic-induced adoption of online buying resulted in 88 per cent order volume growth on such websites in 2020.
But despite this growth, capital remains out of reach for most businesses as of the over 75,000 independent e-commerce stores hosted on platforms like WooCommerce and Shopify, less than 0.5 per cent are equity funded.
Andrew McCormack of Valar Ventures said since our last investment, Velocity has grown 10 times and we are impressed by their strong customer orientation, tech-product DNA, and ambitious growth plans.
Velocity does not take any collaterals, personal guarantees, or equity dilution but only charges a fixed fee of 4-8 per cent on the deployed capital.
Velocity's portfolio includes many growing D2C brands such as PowerGummies, Green Soul, WallMantra, BellaVita, Smoor Chocolates and CrossBeats, to name a few.
As the repayments are directly linked to a borrowing company's revenue, Velocity has skin in the game to support the revenue growth of its portfolio companies.
Velocity was launched by IIT Bombay graduates Abhiroop Medhekar, Atul Khichariya, and Saurav Swaroop. The trio had earlier worked together at Taskbob, a managed marketplace for high-quality home services.
Valar Ventures is a venture capital fund based in the US, founded by Andrew McCormack, James Fitzgerald and Peter Thiel.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...