Veritas Finance raises ₹440 crore in Series F round

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Veritas Finance, a non-banking lender focused on lending to micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), on Thursday announced that it has raised ₹440 crore in primary investment through its Series F round of funding.
The funding round was led by existing investors Norwest Venture Partners (NVP), Kedaara Capital and Caspian along with new investors like Evolvence India Fund III (Evolvence India) and Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP).
Promoted by D Arulmany in 2015, the Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) has a loan book of over ₹1,750 crore and a customer base over 60,000 spread across eight States and one Union Territory. The company said it will use the funds to penetrate deeper into existing markets in India.
“The company has handled the Covid crisis which hit the MSME segment well and is today well positioned to scale up the volumes significantly. The current capital will place the organisation strongly to build a loan book of ₹4,000 crore in the next 12 month,” D Arulmany, MD & CEO, Veritas Finance, said in a press release.
