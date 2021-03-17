Viacom18 to launch ‘COLORS Cineplex Bollywood’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Media network Viacom18 Media will be launching a new channel, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, on April 1, which the company has pegged as the “ultimate destination for Bollywood movies.”
Targeted towards the metro audience of Mumbai and Delhi as well as Hindi-speaking markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood aims to entertain and engage Bollywood movie buffs with a slew of titles spanning different genres, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, a 24-hour Hindi movie channel, will launch on April 1, 2021, across all leading DTH and cable platforms, including DD FreeDish.
Voot Select ropes in one million subscribers in a year
Viacom18 has over 46 channels in over eight languages across more than 130 countries.
In line with its brand proposition of ‘Hit Hai!’, this new channel will showcase commercial potboilers of the 80’s such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to the 90’s hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to millennial favourites like Golmaal, Dabangg, Hera Pheri franchise as well as latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2 and Andhadhun. thus catering to viewers of all ages, the statement said.
Viacom18 to relaunch movie channel Rishtey Cineplex
“The launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will bolster Viacom18’s play in the Hindi Mass entertainment category and strengthen our share in the Hindi movie genre specifically. Aimed at appealing to the masses, the channel is a natural extension of our current Hindi movie portfolio. We are excited about this launch and look forward to becoming the ultimate destination for the best of Bollywood on television,” said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18.
With the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio with an aim to gain significant presence in the Hindi movie space, the company said.
The launch of the channel will also be accompanied by a robust marketing plan, it said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...