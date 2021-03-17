Viacom18 to launch ‘COLORS Cineplex Bollywood’

Media network Viacom18 Media will be launching a new channel, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, on April 1, which the company has pegged as the “ultimate destination for Bollywood movies.”

Targeted towards the metro audience of Mumbai and Delhi as well as Hindi-speaking markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood aims to entertain and engage Bollywood movie buffs with a slew of titles spanning different genres, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, a 24-hour Hindi movie channel, will launch on April 1, 2021, across all leading DTH and cable platforms, including DD FreeDish.

Viacom18 has over 46 channels in over eight languages across more than 130 countries.

Commercial potboilers

In line with its brand proposition of ‘Hit Hai!’, this new channel will showcase commercial potboilers of the 80’s such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to the 90’s hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to millennial favourites like Golmaal, Dabangg, Hera Pheri franchise as well as latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2 and Andhadhun. thus catering to viewers of all ages, the statement said.

“The launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will bolster Viacom18’s play in the Hindi Mass entertainment category and strengthen our share in the Hindi movie genre specifically. Aimed at appealing to the masses, the channel is a natural extension of our current Hindi movie portfolio. We are excited about this launch and look forward to becoming the ultimate destination for the best of Bollywood on television,” said Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18.

With the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio with an aim to gain significant presence in the Hindi movie space, the company said.

The launch of the channel will also be accompanied by a robust marketing plan, it said.