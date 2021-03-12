Voot Select ropes in one million subscribers in a year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Voot Select, Viacom18’s subscription video on demand (sVoD) streaming service, has enrolled around one million active direct paying subscribers in one year after its inception on the back of its content strategy, said a top company official. It will now foray into non-Hindi or ‘regional’ language originals this year, with at least 10 such originals slated for this year.
Active direct paying subscribers are those that directly register to subscribe to a platform; it does not include those who sign up via partnerships.
Voot Select will also roll out at least one Hindi original every month, taking the total number of Hindi originals planned for this year to around 12, compared to last yearwhen it had rolled out seven Hindi originals, Ferzad Palia, Head, Voot Select & International Business, Viacom18, told BusinessLine.
As for the non-Hindi language originals it is planning to make its advent into, three Tamil shows and two Bengali shows are already ready, and will be up on the platform soon, he said.
‘Originals’, as per the over-the-top (OTT) platform parlance, means content created by an OTT platform in-house, which would be exclusive to it.
On the investments for ramping up the originals, he said that it would be “well in line with the top 3-4 players in the market”. “We are leaving no stone unturned,” he added. Over the last two years, Netflix, for instance, has invested ₹3,000 crore to ramp up original Indian content. The US-based streaming giant recently said that its 2021 slate will be three times of this. Netflix had also announced that it is bullish on originals, and that it would be coming up with over 40 originals this year.
Similarly, Voot Select is also betting big on its content strategy, with originals forming the crux of it. Talking about Voot Select’s decision to foray into the ‘regional’ or non-Hindi language originals segment, Palia said: “The regional content market is a very bright one. We already have all of our originals available in multiple languages, but those would be dubbed versions.
“What we now want to do is make originals in that particular language and also have it available in multiple languages because the story is a story eventually. Indians are now getting used to consuming stories in different languages.”
The idea is to not limit Voot Select to only certain markets and offer a wide-range scale, he stressed.
Voot Select will have Showtime content, apart from being the exclusive destination for upcoming Paramount+ shows in the country.
Palia said that Voot Select’s feat of hitting around one million direct subscribers in a year’s time far surpassed the targets the company had in mind, and also claimed that it is probably the fastest growth any premium over-the-top platform has garnered in the time-period of a year.
“We started off with a massive hit, Asur, which was among the top two to three shows of the year. And that really gave us great momentum,” he said. The feat was also aided by the pandemic, which accelerated OTT consumption with people spending more time at home, he added.
Palia also said that Voot Select’s renewal rate, or the rate at which customers decide to extend their subscription after a month’s or year’s time, is “probably higher than most in the industry”, though he did not share the renewal rate.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...