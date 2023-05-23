Vikas Lifecare incur a standalone net loss of ₹25.96 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹8.02 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. Total income dropped to ₹84.15 crore from ₹131.8 crore.

Net loss for FY23 stood at ₹15.36 crore against profit of ₹27.92 crore in the previous year. Total income grew to ₹434.4 crore against ₹338.56 crore.

Vikas Lifecare Limited (formerly Vikas Multicorp Limited) provides specialty chemicals. The company offers polymers and polymer additive related chemicals. Vikas Lifecare serves customers in India.