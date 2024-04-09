Kolkata

Solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar on Monday announced the appointment of Narayan Lodha as its Chief Financial officer.

“Lodha’s appointment is a testament to our strategic vision for scaling operations and pioneering state-of-the-art solutions in both established and emerging markets, particularly in the field of sustainable energy,” the company said in a statement.

A financial expert, Lodha brings with him over 20 years of experience with a career that includes key roles at organisations like True North, Indian Energy Exchange, Ravindra Energy, and Bhilwara Energy, the company said.

Also Read: Aadhar Housing Finance gets SEBI nod for IPO

“Concurrently, Krishna Kumar Maskara embarks on a new voyage, ascending to a pivotal position as President – Corporate, reinforcing our commitment to leadership depth and strategic foresight,” the company said, adding collectively, these strategic realignments propelled it to the forefront of the solar sector’s advancement, spearheading the development of sustainable and innovative solutions.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, “As our Chief Financial Officer, Lodha will help the financial navigation of our enterprise, masterfully overseeing the vast expanse of financial planning and analysis, budgeting, treasury management, risk assessment, and corporate finance.”

The company is one of the leading solar energy solutions providers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing, with an international presence across 32 countries.

Headquartered in Kolkata, it is one of the largest PV module manufacturers in India with cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit