VIL signs up partners in learning, health space for digital services

Vodafone Idea (VIL), on Friday, said it has teamed up with multiple partners in learning and upskilling, health and wellness space to bring an array of digital products and services for its customers.

The move would enable the telecom operator to enhance digital engagement, build a future stream of revenue and create a brand differentiation, besides positioning it as a larger platform of digital services beyond the core telephony offerings.

VIL’s strategic partnerships with players in the areas of learning and upskilling, health and wellness would enable it to offer benefits and additional proposition to customers

“The company has forged partnerships with upGrad, Udemy, Pedagogy, cure.fit, 1mg, MFine, Eunimart and others, and plans to on-board more partners under each of these areas to enable Vi users get exclusive offers from these players,” VIL said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea narrows net loss to Rs 7,218 cr in Q2

Vodafone Idea CEO, Ravinder Takkar, said: “One of the key pillars of VIL’s business strategy is to drive partnerships and digital revenue streamsacross segments. This will help us drive more value for our customers and offer growth opportunities for the business.”

With this, the company is now bringing a range of new age service offerings to address the digital shift in customer behaviour, he added.

“Through our collaboration with the category best across key areas of consumer interest such as learning and upskilling, health and wellness, and business help, Vi will now offer a platform of services for our customers,” Takkar said.

To avail the benefits, VIL customers would need to download the Vi app. The offer is available to all prepaid, postpaid Vi users and not attached to any plan or pack, the company said.