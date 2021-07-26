Visaka Industries net up 18% at ₹40 cr in Q1

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Visaka Industries has posted a profit of ₹40.58 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, up 18 per cent, against profit of ₹34.42 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Total revenue from operations was up 22 per cent at ₹351.17 crore (₹286.74 crore).
The building products, comprising of cement roofing sheets and Vnext fibre cement boards, have continued their strong performance in Q1.
G. Vamsikrishna, Joint Managing Director, said, “The second wave of Covid-19 did disrupt the country’s economy in various pockets. This was visible in consumers discretionary spending. However, Visaka Industries maintained its position and the Building Product segment remained resilient.”
Owing to the demand of cement roofing sheets, Visaka Industries is expanding and is setting up an additional manufacturing line in Rae Bareli. With a capacity of 1,00,000 tonnes per annum, this unit will take Visaka’s total capacity to 902000 TPA.
The company’s fibre cement boards manufacturing unit near Coimbatore is expected to start operations by December.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...