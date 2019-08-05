Visaka Industries to supply its hybrid solar-roofing solution, ATUM, to Air India SATS

Visaka Industries has said that ATUM, its integrated hybrid solar-roofing system for sustainable off grid, air-conditioned walkway, has been favoured by Air India SATS Airports Services Private Ltd, a gateway services and food solutions provider.

It is expected to provide better levels of comfort to all customers and smooth access to people with reduced mobility while they board the aircraft. The ramp walkway will be established in the AISATS Hyderabad station, according to Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO of the Air India SATS Airports Services.

Hyderabad-based Visakha Industries said its ATUM will function as a traditional roof whilst giving 20 per cent more output than conventional solar panels.

It has integrated solar panels with a fibre cement base made of Vnext boards that regulates temperature with higher efficiency.

Features

AISATS ATUM walkways consist of eight panels of 2.5 kW that charge four batteries of 150 Ah each.

This off grid solution can work up to six hours withholding a weight of over 300kgs on the roof, and powers two air-conditioners of 0.75 tonnes each.

This fire resistant and shock-proof walkway can also withstand winds up to 200 kilometres per hour. One of the topmost requirements of Air India SATS was that the walkway survives varying wind conditions at the apron.

Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director, Visakha, said, “ATUM will be an essential roofing solution in the near future for any application that require power and a roof.”