Vivek Karve to step down as Marico CFO

Marico Ltd on Thursday said that Vivek Karve, Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning, with effect from September 10. Pawan Agrawal will be taking over as the CFO.

Karve joined the company in 2000 and was appointed as the CFO in April 2014. “In his 20 years’ stellar career in Marico’s Group Finance, Mr. Karve contributed significantly to the company’s growth and transformation journey,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Agrawal is presently designated as Marico's Executive Vice President & Head – Finance. He is a Chartered Accountant (2000), and a B.Com (Hons) Graduate (1999) from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He has about two decades of leadership experience across various finance verticals like financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, treasury, investor relations, taxation and commercial functions in the FMCG domain, it said.

Agrawal joined Marico in 2004 as Regional Operations Manager for South Sales Division in Hyderabad. He has spent over 15 years with Marico and contributed in areas of business finance, strategy business planning, cost optimisation, international business operations, setting up internal control architecture, business process transformation and major taxation transition, the company said.

Prior to joining Marico, he worked with Eveready Industries for four years in internal audit and sales commercial functions across many locations.