Vizag Steel Plant commissions ₹2,500-crore Coke Oven Battery

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL)-Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) has commissioned a Coke Oven Battery No.5 (COB 5) set up with an investment of ₹2,500 crore.
The first coke pushing was done by PK Rath, CMD, RINL, in the presence of Atul Bhatt, CMD, MECON, according to a statement.
A coke oven battery consists of multiple ovens where coal is crushed and blended before being taken into the oven and charged.
All irectors and senior officers of RINL and MECON, trade Union leaders and employees were present.
This COB 5 project was envisaged with a total cost of about ₹2,500 crore. While MECON was the principal consultant for the project, BEC consortium and TATA Projects Limited were engaged in the project.
With the unrelenting efforts of the Vizag Steel, along with the collective efforts of its project division, the battery could be first-charged with coal on December 21, 2020. And all the 67 ovens were charged within 24 hours considered to be a unique achievement. The first pushing was completed on December 22.
