VKC Pride launches WOW! high-fashion collection for women

VKC Pride has launched a unique fashion collection for women titled ‘WOW!’- ‘World Of Women’ for Onam. This has marked the beginning of the second phase of the Shop Local campaign to promote neighbourhood traders.

WOW! high-fashion collection

The new scheme was announced at the VKC Directors Conclave held in Wayanad. ‘WOW!’ high-fashion collections are specially curated for customers at their neighbourhood shops.

‘WOW!’ presents the best collection of high heels fashion footwear made with PU soles. The collection, the finest of season-appropriate modern fashion footwear, can be worn by women of all ages.

Shop Local campaign

VKC Group Managing Director, VKC Razak said, “We aim to take the Indian footwear industry to a new level by encouraging small retailers and distributors along with introducing innovative ideas and technologies in the industry”. The second phase of the Shop Local campaign will be rolled out across the country with various schemes to empower neighbourhood businesses and enable them to survive amidst the e-commerce firms.”

The first phase of the VKC Pride Shop Local program was a huge success and was initiated to energise and encourage small-scale neighbourhood businesses that were badly affected by Covid-19 and faced challenges to survive in the market.

VKC had earlier introduced DEBONGO, India’s latest sporty fashion brand for local and global markets and also India’s first super soft PU footwear and UV footwear that changes colour in sunlight.