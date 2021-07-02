Vodafone Idea asks DoT for more time to pay spectrum dues

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Cash strapped telecom operator Vodafone Idea has asked the Department of Telecom for more time to pay spectrum dues.
"We request you to please grant us another year of moratorium to pay this instalment in April, '23, instead of April, '22. We are making this request well in advance considering the fact that it is almost inevitable that we will not be able to pay this in April 2022 and DoT will need some time for processing this request internally,” Vodafone Idea said in the letter to the DoT.
This comes even as the company's auditors have expressed concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern due to poor cash flows.
“The company’s financial performance has impacted its ability to generate the cash flow it needs to settle/ refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, which, along with its financial condition, has resulted in material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the company’s ability to make the payments mentioned therein and continue as a going concern,” the auditor said.
According to the analysis done by Credit Suisse, cash generation done by VIL remains inadequate and a cash balance at ₹3,500 crore is precariously low. According to the Credit Suisse report, VIL will need a meaningful capital infusion to break out of this vicious loop of under investment and market share loss.
VIL has about ₹22,500 crore dues payable between December 2021 and April 2022, which include Supreme Court mandated Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as well as annual spectrum payments of ₹15,900 crore that become due from April 2022 after a two-year moratorium.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...