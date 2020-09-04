Vodafone Idea board okays ₹25,000-cr mop-up

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Indicating its intent to stay on in the highly competitive telecom market, the broad of cash strapped Vodafone Idea (VIL) has approved raising of up to ₹25,000 crore. The fresh funds would be used for payment of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues and network expansion. The company did not specify what route it will take to raise the additional funds.
The telecom company approved raising of up to ₹15,000 crore through issuance of equity shares, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures and warrants among others. This could be by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement or qualified institutions placement among others in one or more tranches, it said in a regulatory filing.
Further, VIL’s board also approved raising of about ₹15,000 crore through issuance of unsecured or secured non-convertible debentures by way of public offering or private placement basis in one or more tranches.
“However, the total raising of funds shall not exceed ₹25,000 crore,” it said.
The approval came at its board meeting held today to consider and evaluate all fund raising proposals.
Among the telecom operators, VIL has the highest AGR dues of ₹58,254 crore, of which it had already paid ₹7,854 crore. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court permitted telecom companies, including VIL, to pay AGR dues staggered over a 10-year-period.
According to analysts, even with a 10-year staggered payment, despite a tariff hike, will nudge the industry towards a duopoly.
Vodafone Idea is also selling 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers for a about ₹4,000 crore in cash.
According to various reports, the India unit of British telecom major Vodafone Group is in talks with various global investors to raise about $1.5 billion.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...