Volkswagen India ties up with ORIX to offer leasing solutions

Volkswagen India on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited (OAIS) to offer retail leasing solutions, in a bid to cater to start-up entrepreneurs, MSMEs, salaried individuals and corporate professionals. OAIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan.

“With our partnership with ORIX, our customers will have the convenience to drive premium mobility at a value for money proposition through a monthly rental. This will enhance financial independence for our customers with shorter periods of asset holding and no upfront capital requirement,” said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger.

The monthly lease rental for the Volkswagen model range will start at ₹17,647 and will be offered through the company’s Corporate Business Centre (CBC) present in six metro cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the company said in a release.

Customers can avail the leasing offer from a minimum period of two years to a maximum period of four years. This retail leasing solution also encompasses insurance, Volkswagen’s 4EVER Care program of 4-year standard warranty and road side assistance, and vehicle registration. Customers can opt for maintenance also with the leasing solution if they wish, the company said.