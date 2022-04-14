Vultr opens cloud data centre location in Mumbai  

Vultr, an independent cloud infrastructure provider on Thursday announced the launch of its cloud data centre location in Mumbai to fuel growth and digital transformation. The opening marks Vultr’s 25th global location.

It aims to bring easy-to-use, high-performance cloud infrastructure to Indian businesses and developers at affordable, predictable prices, enabling users to provision optimised cloud compute instances powered by third generation AMD EPYC processors, as well as cloud compute instances powered by Intel Xeon CPUs.

“Mumbai is the financial capital of India, the leading data centre hub in the country, and the preferred destination for cloud players. Mumbai’s excellent infrastructure support makes it a great strategic fit for us in expanding our global footprint,” said Vinod Chacko, Business Development Director, Vultr. “We are glad to be investing in the economy here and providing world-class, affordably-priced cloud computing to the local market,” said Chacko.

Vultr already has a host of Indian businesses among its customers, such as Dukaan, a DIY platform for creating e-commerce sites.