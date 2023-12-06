Solar panels maker Waaree Energies will supply over 200 MW of DCR category solar PV modules to IRCON Renewable Power, a special purpose vehicle of IRCON International
IRCON Renewable has been set up for a 500 MW grid-connected solar PV project, awarded by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The modules supplied by Waaree Energies will be utilized by IRCON in Pavagada, Karnataka.
With a capacity of 12 GW, Waaree Energies is India’s largest solar module manufacturer in terms of installed capacity, as well as an independent power producer. It has a presence in India as well as overseas.