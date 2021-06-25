Wadhawan plans to challenge NCLT nod to Piramal’s resolution plan for DHFL

Kapil Wadhawan, former promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), plans to challenge the approval by the National Company Law Tribunal to the resolution plan of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd.

Wadhawan’s counsel JP Sen informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) about this on Friday.

Sen informed the tribunal that an appeal against the NCLT’s order on June 7 approving Piramal’s resolution plan will be filed in a day or two.

“Wadhawan is likely to file a petition challenging the NCLT order by Monday,” said a person familiar with the development.

Petitions filed by DHFL’s Committee of Creditors (CoC), Administrator and PCHFL came up for hearing before the NCLAT on Friday.

The NCLAT had on May 25 stayed an order by the NCLT, which had directed the lenders to consider the offer made by Wadhawan within a period of 10 days. The stay, which was an interim order, was based on a plea by the Committee of Creditors of DHFL challenging the NCLT order.

Appearing for DHFL administrator, the senior counsel said that since Piramal’s resolution plan has already been approved, the direction by the NCLT to the CoC can not survive.

Delay likely

The NCLAT has adjourned the matter for further hearing to August 2. But with Wadhawan planning to file a petition, the full resolution of DHFL could turn to be further delayed.

Wadhawan has also filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the NCLAT stay order.

Small depositors of DHFL, including fixed deposit holders and NCD holder 63 Moons Technologies, are also filing separate appeals for full repayment of their claims.

DHFL’s CoC had earlier this week rejected a plan for higher redistribution of funds to small deposit holders.

The NCLT had on June 7 approved the Piramal Group’s ₹37,250 crore resolution plan for DHFL. This includes an upfront cash component of ₹12,500 crore and a deferred component of ₹19,550 crore.