WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, manufacturer of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ has formed a strategic partnership with iCreate, an innovation-based start-up incubator, to mentor and fund EV start-ups in India.

Through this partnership, WardWizard will facilitate active mentorship for entrepreneurs at iCreate’s campus in Ahmedabad to enhance subject matter expertise and further their technological innovations for the accelerating EV industry.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “Through our partnership with iCreate, we are looking to foster the exchange of ideas with promising start-ups and help them with our market knowledge and experience to understand the industry better. We will be working at the grass-roots level, providing the best solutions, guidance to build a strong ecosystem for them.”

To identify innovators

As a part of the initiative, WardWizard will nominate subject matter experts and senior leaders to identify and evaluate breakthrough innovators through boot camps and jury rounds. Shortlisted start-ups recommended jointly with iCreate will stand a chance to receive funding, technological support and establish industry partnerships as per their merit and Technology Readiness Levels (TRL).

Avinash Punekar, Chief Executive Officer, iCreate, said, “With our combined expertise and the potential of home-grown innovations, we are committed to revolutionizing the future of mobility in India. iCreate is proud to partner with WardWizard in empowering budding entrepreneurs with transformational ideas.”

WardWizard is also participating in iCreate’s Evangelise’22, an EV innovation challenge that is underway, to monitor and provide support for the pilot deployment of promising technologies.