Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML) has entered into an MoU with BEEAH Group to promote electric vehicles in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and African countries.

The MoU was signed in Dubai by Khaled Al Huraimal, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of BEEAH Group, and Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, WIML.

WIML and BEEAH Group will conduct technical and commercial feasibility studies for the production of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and battery-operated trucks, both small and large, in the UAE.

BEEAH Group will provide the technology and other assistance for the joint endeavour.

Gupte said, “We aim to transform the EV landscape with advanced products and a new line-up of electric two- and three-wheelers in GCC and African nations. This partnership focuses on developing advanced technology and improving electric vehicles for both India and the global market. Additionally, it will assist us in promoting better environmental practices and sustainable waste management, contributing to the overall goal of net-zero emissions.”

Huraimal said, “Through this strategic partnership, we shall not only focus on manufacturing but also bring more innovations to make the environment better and more sustainable.”

WIML stock surged by 4.08 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹56.93 as of 10.20 am on Wednesday.

