Wayfair has announced its entry into the Indian market with the unveiling of its India technology development centre (TDC) in Bengaluru and plans to add 300 employees over the next year.

The available positions encompass a wide range of roles, including supply chain technology, website development, and native apps, offering exciting opportunities for individuals passionate about cutting-edge retail technology, said the company in a press release.

As part of its ongoing global talent expansion, it has strategically established new TDCs in North America over the last year. Building upon this success, the company is now venturing into India, targeting the recruitment of tech professionals who can add to its growing business.

To lead the new Bengaluru TDC, Wayfair appointed Rohit Kaila as the Head of Technology and Site Leader for Wayfair in India.

City’s technological prowess

“Bengaluru has earned a well-deserved reputation as India’s Silicon Valley, and our establishment of the TDC here will enable us to assemble a team of highly-talented and experienced engineers. We eagerly anticipate our crucial role in driving world-class innovations by recruiting individuals who possess deep expertise in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, data, cloud, and more,” said Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader for Wayfair in India.

Fiona Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Wayfair, emphasized the city’s distinguished reputation for technological prowess, which will serve as a catalyst for developing the necessary platforms, teams, and tools required to scale and adapt effectively during Wayfair’s transformative phase. “World-class talent is key to our growth, and we are excited to be in Bengaluru with its rich network of technical talent,” said Tan. “Employees who join our Bengaluru office can expect to work in an entrepreneurial environment with freedom to innovate, and the benefits of being at an established company for over 20 years,” she added.

