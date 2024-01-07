German luxury car manufacturer Audi has grown by 89 per cent y-o-y in its 2023 retail sales with 7,931 units and is now preparing to grow even more in 2024. However, in the current quarter, the company said it is facing some issues due to the re-routing of ships from the Red Sea, though that is not only for Audi but for the entire luxury car market, and therefore some critical components are taking longer to reach India. In an interview with businessline, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India, also shared that Tesla coming to India will be good for the country as that will help in setting up more infrastructure for charging, and customers will also have more choices. He also said that the government should attempt to level the playing field and not make policies that favour only a few companies. excerpts:

Q After a successful 2023, what are your expectations for this year?

I think 2023 was a very good year for the industry. Not only did the luxury car space grow by 20 y-o-y, it was also at an all-time high. Still, it remains to be a little more than one per cent in the overall car segment. But I think we are in the right direction, and this year also, we believe the industry will continue to grow, may not by 20 per cent, but may be in the range of 10-12 per cent and to that extent, we also expect our sales to grow. Of course, there are challenges, like the supply chain for this quarter suddenly changing because of the Red Sea situation, where the containers need to be rerouted, and that puts a challenge on production for two to six weeks. So, we will have fewer cars to sell, but I hope that we recover this subsequently and no more problems come. But prediction is a bit of a challenge now; it’s difficult to predict for the whole year. We can predict only a quarter at the most. We are in a very new world. Something or another is happening around. Sometimes it puts this kind of challenge where production becomes a risk. Sometimes the cost gets escalated because of multiple reasons: shipment costs, material costs going up, metal prices changing. It’s a dynamic world.

Q Is this shipment problem only for you or for the whole industry?

I think for most of the industry, but especially for the luxury space, because there is a lot of dependency for everybody in the supply chain overall. More in the luxury car segment and less in mass-market cars.

Q We already have a high base year, and you said there is an estimated growth of 10-12 per cent this year. So is that over and above what you sold in 2023? Do you think this trend can continue?

Yes, correct. Because I do believe that we will grow to that extent. I think the Indian economy is destined to grow by seven odd per cent in the coming decade, and I believe this kind of growth will continue to give us an impetus to grow every year, unless there is something that we are not able to predict right now. But, with the way things are, I think we will continue to grow. We are one of the shining markets globally, and we will continue to be so.

Q What is your plan for electric vehicles this year? Will the prices become closer to those of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, or will they still be upward?

I will not be able to share more details right now, but we are also working on new products that will be available globally, and some of them will also make it into India. This year or next year, it depends on when they are available globally, and we will also get them here. But, of course, in the pyramid, we are only sitting at the top in terms of pricing ₹1.20 crore and above. We also need to get to the next level. So there are three levels: right now it is the top-end, then we need to get into below ₹ 1 crore (pricing) as a fully built unit (FBU), and then obviously whenever it is also decided to make cars locally, then we will also bring down the price points. So, these are the three structures in the price point strategy. Right now, we are only addressing the top one. We need to get into the middle and the bottom to address a wider section of potential buyers.

Q What are your expectations from the Budget this year?

Most of the topics are addressed in the GST Council now in terms of taxation. I think we have come a long way in asking for many things. Whatever the government does, we have to comply, and we will comply with it as long as it is a level playing field for all the manufacturers. We just need a stable policy regime so that we know the policies for the next three to five to 10 years so that we can plan accordingly because our planning cycles are longer.

Q Tesla is coming to India, and there are various reports that the government may be favouring them. What’s your view?