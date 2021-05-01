We will be aggressive in loan growth, recoveries: YES Bank CEO and MD

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
One year after YES Bank and the private sector lender believes it’s now on a firmer footing and plans to focus on loan growth and recoveries.
“After one year, we have been able to achieve some very good numbers. Deposits have been taken care of, capital has been raised. Even the gross non-performing assets have started coming down and the bank has made decent recoveries. Going forward, we will be aggressive in loan growth and also in terms of recoveries,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank.
In an interaction with BusinessLine after the bank’s Q4 results, Kumar outlined plans for the bank’s lending growth. It expects to grow the loan book by 15 per cent in 2021-22, including 10 per cent growth in corporate and 20 per cent in retail and MSME.
“We have relationships with a large number of corporates; we are managing their cash flows. We are comfortable on the liquidity front and we intend to participate in their working-capital requirement. It would give us two benefits — increase the loan book and if you are a working-capital lender, you can also manage current account as per the new RBI regulation,” Kumar said.
The bank also wants to participate in infrastructure funding with another lender and may look at funding ₹250 crore to ₹300 crore for each such loan.
