Welspun Corp bags ₹1,200-crore order

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

Welspun Corporation has received orders worth ₹1,200 crore for supply of 1.29 lakh tonnes of large diameter pipes.

Of these orders, about 69,000 tonnes would be executed from the company's facility in Saudi including a single order of 45,000 tonnes from Saudi Aramco.

These orders will bring in clear business continuity in next fiscal, both in domestic and Saudi market, said the company in a statement on Monday.

