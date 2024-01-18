Welspun Corp, one of the leading manufacturers of line pipes globally, has announced that its associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), has received cumulative orders of over ₹3,000 crore (SAR 1.32 billion) since last November.

The fresh orders include supply of steel pipes to Saline Water Conversion Corporation worth ₹2,200 crore (SAR 1 billion), steel pipes supply to Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) worth ₹339 crore (SAR 153 million) and order for double jointing and coating of steel pipes to Aramco of ₹377 crore (SAR 170 million).

EPIC is Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes with fully integrated manufacturing facilities. It remains well placed to secure further projects both in the Water and Oil & Gas sector.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

The company also manufactures BIS-certified Steel Billets, TMT Rebars, Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipes, and Tubes & Bars. The company has modern manufacturing facilities in Anjar (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Mandya (Karnataka) and Jhagadia (Gujarat) besides Little Rock, Arkansas, in the US.