West Coast Paper Mills to buy majority stake in International Paper APPM

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
West Coast Paper Mills (WCPM) has entered into a share-purchase agreement to acquire about 51-60 per cent stake in NYSE-listed International Paper’s (IP) Indian unit, International Paper APPM Ltd.
The deal, which is pursuant to regulatory approvals and an open offer, would be for about ₹558-656 crore in cash.
The stake will be acquired from existing promoters — International Paper Investments (Luxembourg), SARL Luxembourg and IP International Holdings Inc, US. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year, WCPM said in a regulatory filing.
WCPM will launch an open offer to acquire all of APPM’s shares held by the public, which amounts to 25 per cent of APPM’s outstanding shares.
Depending on the open offer, WCPM will acquire between 51-60 per cent of APPM’s shares at ₹275 per share from IP.
Following the closure of this transaction, WCPM will be responsible for the operations of APPM and IP will be a passive investor till it sells its remaining shares. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch was the adviser to IP on the deal. WCPM has appointed ICICI Securities as manager to the open offer.
“As part of our strategic assessment of the IP portfolio, we have decided to exit our position in IP APPM,” said Mark Sutton, the company’s Chairman and CEO.
“This decision is a reflection of our continued focus on growing our global packaging and cellulose fibres businesses,” he added.
IP APPM, incorporated on June 29, 1964, is into manufacturing and sale of pulp, paper and paper boards.
The company had posted a turnover of ₹1,441.92 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, up from ₹1,285.09 crore recorded during the previous year-ago fiscal.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor