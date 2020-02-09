Whirlpool India Q3 net up 23 per cent

Whirlpool of India on Friday reported a 23 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at ₹76.5 crore (₹62.2 crore in quarter ended December 31, 2018). Total income from operations for the quarter under review increased 5.8 per cent at ₹1,310.7 crore. Arvind Uppal, Chairman Whirlpool India Limited said,“Whirlpool continued to deliver strong results on the back of market share gains. Revenue growth was temporarily impacted in the quarter because of a shift in Diwali timing and softer consumer demand. We expect to see consumer demand returning to growth starting this March quarter and remain very optimistic about our business.”