WhistleDrive announces interest-free loans to 800+ cabbies

WhistleDrive, a Hyderabad based employee transportation company, has announced interest-free loans to 800-plus partner cabbies spread across four cities.
The company, which operates in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, also announced there will be no Covid-19 related lay-offs in the company.
Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder and CEO of WhistleDrive, in a statement said: “WhistleDrive is offering an interest-free loan of up to ₹5,000 per cabbie for April to ensure their basic needs are met and they feel job secure. This initiative has helped around 65 per cent of its cab partners already.”
WhistleDrive requested its clients to do a basic payout so that it can support cab partners, and also retain all the workforce it deploys at client locations. “We promise there will be no lay-offs or pay-cuts. In fact, we are looking to on-board a few critical roles in Bengaluru and Pune,” said Rakesh to quash job security fears.
The transportation company serves 35+ clients through its fleet of 800+ cabs to move 25,000 employees every day.
To deal with the Covid outbreak, it has chalked out things-to-do campaigns for its employees, drivers, clients to follow the best practices. This includes making it mandatory for drivers to use a face mask and a sanitiser in every cab. The company has enforced regular temperature checks at its client locations for all its drivers.
