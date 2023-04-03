Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting (WCCL), one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies that was spun-out and separated from the technology business of Wipro less than a decade ago, has crossed an annual turnover of ₹10,000 crore in FY23.

WCCL, which is a part of Wipro Enterprises, has businesses that include personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting, and seating solutions.

WCCL enjoys a significant market presence in multiple international markets, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East and China. In FY22, it generated around 52 per cent of its business from its international operations, a company spokesperson had told businessline in August. Its domestic business contributes 48 per cent of the total revenue.

Similar to the IT arm of Wipro Enterprises, the FMCG major has also been active in pursuing growth through acquisitions. In the last 15 years, WCCL has made more than a dozen acquisitions, including major ones like Malaysia-based Unza Holdings as early as 2007, Yardley UK and Singapore-based LD Waxsons in 2012, China-based Zhonghshan Ma Er in 2016, South African Canway Corporation and Filipino company Splash Corporation in 2019.

The company made revenue of ₹8,634 crore for FY22 and globally employs 10,000 people. WCCL had not responded to businessline’s queries on the growth in the just concluded financial year at the time of publication.