Wipro GE Healthcare launches ‘Made in India’ AI-enabled Cath lab

GE Healthcare, a medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions company, launched its ‘Made in India’, ‘AI-powered’ Cath lab-Optima IGS 320 to advance cardiac care in India.

It is built at Wipro GE Healthcare’s new Bengaluru factory and leverages the GE proprietary AutoRight technology. According to the company, AutoRight is the first neural network-based interventional image chain. It features artificial intelligence that automatically optimizes image and dose parameters in real time, enabling clinicians to focus on patients.

Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, managing director, Wipro GE Healthcare, said, “The rising complexity of patient profiles and shifting disease patterns is making the need for personalized care more important. Solutions based on artificial intelligence have the potential to transform the patient care pathway. With our ‘Made in India’ AI-enabled Cath lab, we aim to drive intelligent imaging to support cardiologists and patients with customized treatment protocols and therapies and enable access to quality healthcare across all of India.”

Intelligent healthcare

It is designed for cardiac and electrophysiology procedures and enables visualization across imaging to support intelligent and precision healthcare delivery. The Cath lab also improves the image quality, which may guide stent placement with increased accuracy, reducing complications and empowering physicians to conduct complex procedures with confidence.

“Cath lab has a new generation of interventional imaging software that enables clinical versatility to guide sophisticated, non-invasive procedures with greater precision and reduced risk. Our aim is to reduce the burden on interventionalists and increase their attention to procedures,” said Srikanth Suryanarayanan, Head, Imaging, GE Healthcare South Asia.

Earlier this year, Wipro GE Healthcare launched its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner – the first product that was designed and manufactured end-to-end in India.

