Wipro steps up investments in metaverse, web3, robotics and other emerging areas

Wipro will be accelerating investments in the emerging areas such as metaverse, web 3.0, robotics, self learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and privacy systems, said Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro at the Annual General Meeting held today.

It will also be investing heavily in its crowdsourcing platform, TopCoder. Premji believes,” The future of technology is exciting and opportunity rich.” The IT major has restructured its operating model from being industry-organised to being market-organised. The firm has set aside $1 billion to invest in the cloud services industry over the next few years as part of this restructuring.

Global Workforce

As the company bets big on cloud business,Thierry Delaporte, CEO, Wipro, at the AGM said, “We expect businesses to increasingly turn to cloud based technologies and digital tools to enable an increasingly dispersed global workforce, but also to enhance enterprise agility and speed of innovation to better prepare for the future.”

The firm says, as more clients adjust to the new global order, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity services and digital cloud data. Thus, despite some short-term uncertainty, the technology sector services in industry’s long-term prospects appear to be quite promising.

Wipro will continue to invest in order to build capabilities and acquire market leading talent in strategic growth areas. Whether they be cyber data, AI, and our engineering business.

Even as the world is going through a period of uncertainty, with prolonged pandemic, rise in inflation and international conflicts, the outlook remains positive for Wipro. “I remain optimistic because I believe that great upheavals carry within them seeds of great, great possibilities,” Premji said.