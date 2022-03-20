Wockhardt-Serum Institute collaborate for manufacturing multiple vaccines in the UK

Drug-maker Wockhardt is collaborating with Serum Institute of India’s UK subsidiary to manufacture multiple vaccines in the UK.

The profit-sharing agreement between a subsidiary of Wockhardt and Serum Life Sciences UK includes a new facility that will deliver an additional 150 million vaccine doses of multiple vaccines, Wockhardt said. The collaboration will create employment opportunities through the creation of the new sterile fill and finish facility in Wrexham, North Wales, it said.

Wockhardt has an existing facility at this location and an alliance with the UK government up to August 2022 to make 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Its collaboration with Serum Life Sciences is an addition to the earlier arrangement, it added.

Dr Murtaza Khorakiwala, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of Wockhardt said in the statement, “the deal today signifies the role that we will now step up to play in the global supply of multiple vaccines protecting citizens against infectious diseases – which may include those used to immunise against Covid-19.”

Serum Institute makes the AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity Covid-19 vaccine in India, and for other low and middle income countries. Serum Institute also has an international arrangement to make the Covid-19 vaccine from United States’ Novavax, besides a few others prospective vaccines of its own. It is unclear if the UK deal will extend to these as well.

Both Wockhardt and Serum Institute have independent alliances with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. But US sanctions against RDIF and its chief have cast a shadow of uncertainty on the prospects of the vaccine.

