Wonderla Kochi secures COV-safe certification

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Wonderla Kochi has secured COV-Safe certification by Bureau Veritas India under ‘Hygiene Management System’.
The certificate was handed over by Vinod S Panickar, Manager Certification - South India, Bureau Veritas India, to Ravikumar MA, Park Head - Wonderla Kochi.
Wonderla is the first theme park chain in the country to receive this highly coveted certification that will further help reduce the risk of the pandemic for visitors and park employees. Before Wonderla Kochi, Wonderla Bangalore received this certification, making it the first in the chain to receive such an honour.
Wonderla Holidays to honour Covid warriors
‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is designed to reassure visitors and employees entering the premises about the good practices in place to prevent contamination during the unlocking phase of any business premise with large people movement. The certification will help Wonderla Kochi as it has taken into consideration areas contributing to lack of hygiene and supporting in mitigating risks, ensuring compliance, prompt procurement and infrastructure planning and employing sanitisation measures, a release said.
Wonderla Holidays to expand food takeaway biz across the South
‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is based on the parameters of leadership, risk management, compliance management, personal hygiene, facility hygiene, monitoring measurement & analysis.
Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “This certification is the reflection of our determination to reassure the safety of our visitors, keeping hygiene in check. We are grateful to the public for the support that Wonderla has received after resuming business”.
The certificate is valid for a year, and during this period, the theme park will be assessed every four months.
