Workafella to assist start-ups

Chennai-based coworking service provider Workafella announced on Monday that it is collaborating with TiE Chennai and The Chennai Angels to assist over 500 start-ups across the country. In a press statement, the company said TiE Chennai and The Chennai Angels would identify, mentor and fund start-ups across all the Workafella centres in India and guide them. The coworking space company currently has 9,000 seats fully operational in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.