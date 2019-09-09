Companies

Workafella to assist start-ups

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

Chennai-based coworking service provider Workafella announced on Monday that it is collaborating with TiE Chennai and The Chennai Angels to assist over 500 start-ups across the country. In a press statement, the company said TiE Chennai and The Chennai Angels would identify, mentor and fund start-ups across all the Workafella centres in India and guide them. The coworking space company currently has 9,000 seats fully operational in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

