Yamaha Music sets up ₹380 cr- plant in Chennai

Leading musical instrument maker Yamaha Corporation today announced the launch of its Indian manufacturing unit at ‘OneHub Chennai’ industrial township located in the outskirts of the city.

Set up at an investment cost of ₹380 crore, the first phase of Yamaha Music India’s plant was built at 20,000 sq metre of the total land availability of 120,000 sq metre.

The Chennai plant which began commercial production in March this year, will manufacture portable keyboards and acoustic guitars for both domestic and international markets.

“We started this journey 2 years ago and we thank the Tamil Nadu government for their support,” said Takashi Haga, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India.

The company currently targets to produce 1,50,000 keyboards and about 200,000 lakh guitars annually. It intends to scale up its production depending upon the demand factors and reach its annual production target of 4 lakh guitars and 3 lakh portable keyboards per year.

The company said it will utilise the remaining land to expand its manufacturing unit in the future. “Over 50 per cent of our production will be for the Indian market and the rest is for exports,” said Haga.