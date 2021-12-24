YES Bank set to vote in Dish TV AGM

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Private sector lender YES Bank is set to vote in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Dish TV on December 30.
The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) refused to grant any stay to the petition filed by a group of shareholders who were seeking to restrain YES Bank from voting in the AGM.
The petition was heard on Friday.
The NCLT has adjourned the case to January 4, however, in their oral order, members Suchitra Kanuparthi and Anuradha Bhatia said that the Bench is “not inclined to stay” on the AGM.
In addition to this, the Mumbai High Court also rejected the Dish TV promoter’s prayers ad interim requests, therefore allowing YES Bank to vote in the upcoming AGM.
The High Court order comes with the caveat, however, that the result of the AGM will be subject to the outcome of the final hearing, which has been adjourned to February 3, 2022.
YES Bank is the largest shareholder in Dish TV and holds 24.18 per cent stake in the company.
Dish TV has been fighting a battle on two legal fronts, at both NCLT and the Mumbai High Court, seeking to restrain YES Bank from voting in the AGM.
World Crest Advisors LLP (a Dish TV promoter entity) served a suit against YES Bank and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd in the Mumbai High Court on December 18, arguing that they (World Crest) are owners of the company’s shares now held by YES Bank.
In NCLT, a petition was moved by the Authorised Representative of Shareholders of Dish TV Trilok Chand Jindal seeking to restrain YES Bank from voting, particularly to the resolution with regards to re-appointment of the certain board members.
YES Bank is seeking to oust certain members of the board of the direct to home television service distributor, against which Dish TV and its promoters have been firing salvos.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...