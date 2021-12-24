YES Bank set to vote in Dish TV AGM

Private sector lender YES Bank is set to vote in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Dish TV on December 30.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) refused to grant any stay to the petition filed by a group of shareholders who were seeking to restrain YES Bank from voting in the AGM.

The petition was heard on Friday.

The NCLT has adjourned the case to January 4, however, in their oral order, members Suchitra Kanuparthi and Anuradha Bhatia said that the Bench is “not inclined to stay” on the AGM.

Mumbai HC’s caveat

In addition to this, the Mumbai High Court also rejected the Dish TV promoter’s prayers ad interim requests, therefore allowing YES Bank to vote in the upcoming AGM.

The High Court order comes with the caveat, however, that the result of the AGM will be subject to the outcome of the final hearing, which has been adjourned to February 3, 2022.

YES Bank is the largest shareholder in Dish TV and holds 24.18 per cent stake in the company.

Dish TV has been fighting a battle on two legal fronts, at both NCLT and the Mumbai High Court, seeking to restrain YES Bank from voting in the AGM.

World Crest Advisors LLP (a Dish TV promoter entity) served a suit against YES Bank and Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd in the Mumbai High Court on December 18, arguing that they (World Crest) are owners of the company’s shares now held by YES Bank.

In NCLT, a petition was moved by the Authorised Representative of Shareholders of Dish TV Trilok Chand Jindal seeking to restrain YES Bank from voting, particularly to the resolution with regards to re-appointment of the certain board members.

YES Bank is seeking to oust certain members of the board of the direct to home television service distributor, against which Dish TV and its promoters have been firing salvos.