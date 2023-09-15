Yoga Bar, a health snacking company is venturing into the baby food category.

ITC acquired company will be introducing the products between Rs. 150 and Rs. 220 and will be available in Sprouted Ragi Mango, Sprouted Ragi Strawberry, Sprouted Ragi, Saffron and Oats and Oats, Dates and Millets.

“Yoga bar’s traditional model is to get into a category and clean the category. When we did snacking we tried to clear snacking by saying here is healthy snacking with clean ingredients. With Yoga Baby we have created a list of food, our old grandma’s traditional recipes, that are made in a pharmacy-level food-grade factory. It becomes very convenient for a mother to feed their kids. From the packet to the bowl within five minutes is what we are talking about for babies above nine months,” said Suhasini Sampath, Co-Founder & CEO of Yoga Bar to businessline.

The products will be available widely through Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels, and consumers will be able to purchase the products through the company’s website, Amazon, Blinkit, Flipkart, Firstcry and then through pharmacy and retail store outlets. The company targets to reach 10,000 mothers every month to try the products in the first year of the launch.

“It is not about revenue, we want to create a brand that is generating trials every month. Similar to the Yoga bar model we are replying to the repeats. Our marketing has happened over trial generation and we have a retention rate of 67 per cent. We will work with mom- influencers across cities to familiarise the products,” said Suhasini.

Exports and distribution

The 2013-formed company will be leveraging the ITC distribution to expand its physical presence and exports. The company plans to have 40 per cent of total export revenue from Yoga Baby in 15 months.

Further, Yoga Bar was present in 4,500 outlets before the acquisition and plans to reach 20,000 outlets across 25 cities by the end of the financial year.

“We are integrating the ITC distributor and supply chain network. We will be starting exports by December and will be exporting to UAE, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Singapore and the USA. Our entire portfolio is exportable,” added Suhasini.

