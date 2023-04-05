Within a week of announcing co-lending partnerships with Axis Bank and Shriram Housing Finance, Chennai-based unicorn debt marketplace Yubi on Wednesday announced a partnership with Lendingkart for co-origination and co-lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Yubi facilitates debt financing for enterprises by connecting lenders and investors with corporate borrowers through an online marketplace. Its product suite includes loans, co-lending, corporate bond issuance, supply chain financing, asset-backed securitisation and, real estate and infra financing through multiple platforms like Yubi Loans, Yubi Co.Lend, Yubi Invest, Yubi Flow, Yubi Pools, and Yubi Build.

In a press release, the company said that Lendingkart will use Yubi’s co-lending marketplace ‘Yubi Co.Lend’ network of lenders to disburse joint loans through its non-banking financial company Lendingkart Finance.

Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Yubi, said that the collaboration with Lendingkart and Yubi’s combined scale and technological capabilities have the potential to unlock ₹1,000 crore worth of credit over the next year.

Yubi said its co-lending platform recorded a 2.5x growth in partnerships in FY23 by joining hands with more than 100 partners in this financial year, including State Bank of India, Karnataka Bank, and Kinara Capital, to name a few.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit