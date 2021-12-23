Zee-Sony merger will take 8-10 months, say analysts

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures India will take 8-10 months, according to analysts.
In the meanwhile, both standalone companies will function as per their existing strategies. The merger will require approvals from the Competition Commission of India, National Company Law Tribunal, shareholders, the stock exchange and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“ZEEL, as an entity, will also be delisted for three weeks once the above approvals are in place. A new board of nine members will be formed for the merged entity, with SPNI having more control on nominating the member,” said a report by Elara Capital, based on the call hosted by the top management of Zee including, Managing Director, Promoter and CEO Punit Goenka.
Zee told analysts during the call that five out of the nine members on the board will be from Sony, one will be Punit Goenka, while the rest will be independent directors. The company will file a joint application to the CCI in a few weeks.
Zee promoter group, Essel Group, will also receive ₹1,100 crore towards non-compete obligations. “SPE (Sony Pictures Entertainment) Mauritius Investments Limited will pay to Essel Mauritius an aggregate USD equivalent to ₹11 billion toward non-compete obligations,” a report from Emkay said.
This will be used by the Essel Group to acquire additional equity of 2.11 per cent so that they have an overall 3.99 per cent share in the overall merged entity.
Zee shareholders will be issued 85 SPNI shares for every 100 ZEEL shares.
Analysts maintain a positive outlook towards the merger.
“The merger fills in gaps in ZEEL’s portfolio in the sports, comedy and crime genres. The ZEE stock has more than doubled over the past six months, so profit booking is possible. But there can be huge value creation (potentially USD1–2 billion) due to the combined OTT app becoming a must-have for subscribers and a scalable business proposition. All in all, we retain ‘BUY/SO’ with a TP of INR428 as corporate governance concerns would get addressed one way or the other,” Edelweiss said in a report.
“We continue to believe that the merged entity will drive scale in the broadcasting business. And good execution in content/strategy may help it surpass the market leader, Star Disney,” Elara Capital said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...