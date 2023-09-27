LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, on Wednesday released the 2023 LinkedIn top 25 Indian Start-ups List in which Zepto, BluSmart and Ditto Insurance have taken the top three spots.

It is an annual ranking of the emerging companies where professionals want to work, globally, based on unique LinkedIn data, the company said. The Top Startups list helps professionals discover emerging companies across a wide range of industries, and arms them with the information they need to know before applying for their next job.

This Top Start-ups list is fuelled by unique LinkedIn data based on billions of actions taken by the 950+ million members on LinkedIn across four core areas -- employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these start-ups have pulled talent from the flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list, the company said in its report.

The top start-up in the list, Zepto is a next-door e-commerce grocery app, which was placed fourth in 2022. Founded in 2021, Zepto’s meritocratic growth trajectory has been nothing short of phenomenal. In August, the company achieved unicorn status – India’s first of 2023 – with $200 million in fresh funding, symbolising the extraordinary potential and innovation in the country’s start-up ecosystem.

The number two in the top list, BluSmart is India’s first electric ride-sharing company, which has made it in the list for three years in a row.

Fintech continues to dominate India’s top start-ups list in 2023, with four start-ups making it to this year’s list - Ditto Insurance (number 3), Fi (number 7), Jar (number 11), and StockGro (number 14). This reflects the resilience of the sector and how it remains a bright spot for investors despite challenging market conditions, LinkedIn said.

Edtech is another prominent industry in this year’s list with companies like GrowthSchool (number 10), Teachnook (number 13), and AccioJob (number 17). Their presence underscores the continued demand for upskilling among professionals and students with rapid changes due to technologies such as AI, it said.

“It’s truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 startups featured on this year’s list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India’s start-up space. This list serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in new companies that are revolutionising the industry and where one can acquire new skills,” Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India, said.

These start-ups are looking to hire talent right now so it’s a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, she added.